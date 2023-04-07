Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nucor Price Performance

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

