Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $75.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

