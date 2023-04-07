Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 586 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.