Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 0.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,450,000 after purchasing an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $287.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.61. The stock has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

