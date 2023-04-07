SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 123 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after purchasing an additional 193,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,043,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after acquiring an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,625,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,183,112. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

