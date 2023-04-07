SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 951 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $265.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,709,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.01 and its 200 day moving average is $301.86. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

