SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,388.3% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 167,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 156,331 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,168 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock remained flat at $59.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,355,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

