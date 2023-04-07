SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after buying an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after buying an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boeing by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $409,134,000 after buying an additional 190,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Boeing Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.37. 5,618,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,106,151. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.03. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

