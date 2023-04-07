SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $7.75 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,184,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,396 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,866 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $45.48. 1,041,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,866. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

