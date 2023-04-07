SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 705 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

RCD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,932. The stock has a market cap of $576.24 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

