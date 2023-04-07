SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Sinecera Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 159,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. 4,264,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

