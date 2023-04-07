SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 153.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:PBE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. 4,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $256.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

