Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Shares Down 4.3%

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 172,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

