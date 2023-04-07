Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Simmons First National has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $309.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

