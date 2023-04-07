Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lifted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,682. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

