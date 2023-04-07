Simulations Plus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Simulations Plus Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

Insider Activity

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $704,357.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,937,268 shares in the company, valued at $156,309,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 82.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

