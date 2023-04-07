Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

SLP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 253,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,764. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $67.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $859.96 million, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,309,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

