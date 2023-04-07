Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

SLP stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $42.30. 253,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

