Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $42.30 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $859.96 million, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $626,935.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 over the last 90 days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

