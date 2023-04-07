Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Simulations Plus updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $859.96 million, a P/E ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at $148,954,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $704,357.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,937,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,309,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,954,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

(Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.