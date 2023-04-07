Sinecera Capital LLC Acquires 123,366 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 342.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 16.8% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $105.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

