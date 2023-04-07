Sinecera Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sinecera Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 2.2% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,133,000 after buying an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 954,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 408,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 208,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,134,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $117.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.