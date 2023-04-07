Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

CMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.33. 861,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

