Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unilever by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,602. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.