Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,507,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

