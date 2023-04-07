Sky Investment Group LLC Has $330,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.90. 23,484,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,409,332. The firm has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

