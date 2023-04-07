Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.48.

FIS stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $55.43. 5,721,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,764. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.37%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

