Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $282.89. 1,730,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

