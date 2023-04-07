Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 225 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,157,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.
Further Reading
