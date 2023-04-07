Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1 %

SYK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.68. 1,113,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average is $244.61. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $290.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.90.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

