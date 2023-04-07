Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.58.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Price Performance

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,210. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

