SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.63 million. SMART Global also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Price Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $811.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $465.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

