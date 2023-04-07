Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.84. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2,030 shares.

Socket Mobile Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional Trading of Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Socket Mobile worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

