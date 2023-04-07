Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sotera Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sotera Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

