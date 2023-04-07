Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $58.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.57. 33,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,647. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $413.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,455.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Daniel Lee Jones purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.51 per share, with a total value of $197,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,455.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 8,495 shares of company stock worth $345,046 in the last 90 days. 17.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

