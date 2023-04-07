Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $17.62 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 13.2% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,101,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,392. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.