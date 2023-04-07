Sowa Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,331 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust comprises about 1.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 1,243,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,057. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $879.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.