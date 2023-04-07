Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $15.99. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 12,228 shares.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

