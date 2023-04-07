SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.8% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000.

SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. 1,818,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,169. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

