SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Position Decreased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 785.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

RWX stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

