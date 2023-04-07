SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 21.3% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $276,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.12.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

