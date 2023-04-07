SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 35,810 shares.The stock last traded at $54.96 and had previously closed at $54.65.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,758,000.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

