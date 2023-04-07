Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 735 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,970,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,312,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

EMR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.30. 2,966,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

