Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,782,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,141. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average is $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

