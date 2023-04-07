Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 35 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after purchasing an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.79. The stock had a trading volume of 990,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,153. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.