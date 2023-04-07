Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.95 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,965 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. 2,295,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,897. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.95 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

