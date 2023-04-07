Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $8.62 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2,067.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,066 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,139,000 after buying an additional 427,059 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,794. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

