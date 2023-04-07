Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Purchases Shares of 8,145 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,145 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in InMode by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,026,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 781,796 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $21,396,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth about $20,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InMode by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,885,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. 976,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,401. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

