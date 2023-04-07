Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Takes $320,000 Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $630,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

PSLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.57. 3,237,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,537. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $9.17.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.