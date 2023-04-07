Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 409 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,832.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00.
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.
- On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
Shares of SPT opened at $52.39 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $79.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
