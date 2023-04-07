Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 409 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $23,824.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,685,832.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $80,265.00.
  • On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00.
  • On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.
  • On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.
  • On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.

Shares of SPT opened at $52.39 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $79.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

